Century Aluminum +6% as world's largest alumina refinery boosts output

Century Aluminum (CENX +5.8% ) surges after Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY +2.4% ) signed deals with Brazilian authorities to resume normal operations at the world’s largest alumina refinery, Alunorte, after operating at 50% capacity since March; CENX peer Alcoa (AA -3.2% ) fell on news of the deal.

Bloomberg analyst Andrew Cosgrove had said that if Brazilian courts ruled in Alunorte’s favor and allowed the company to ramp up back to full capacity, things could turn quickly in favor of not only Norsk Hydro but also CENX and other aluminum makers that are net short the commodity (source: Bloomberg First Word).

Cosgrove said higher alumina prices would have been beneficial for AA and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY), with Alcoa's EBITDA moving $80M and South32 shifting $67M for every $10 change in the alumina price.

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB