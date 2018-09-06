International Flavors & Fragrances provides update

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF +2.2% ) provides a business update ahead of its presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

The company says the combination of itself and Frutarom positions the combined entity as a global leader in taste, scent and nutrition.

"We believe this will translate into accelerated financial performance as a combined company, with robust top and bottom-line growth," says CEO Andreas Fibig.

A sales target of 5% to 7% growth is unveiled and an EPS growth target of 10% (currency neutral) is established.

Source: Press Release