International Flavors & Fragrances provides update

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF +2.2%) provides a business update ahead of its presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.
The company says the combination of itself and Frutarom positions the combined entity as a global leader in taste, scent and nutrition.
"We believe this will translate into accelerated financial performance as a combined company, with robust top and bottom-line growth," says CEO Andreas Fibig.
A sales target of 5% to 7% growth is unveiled and an EPS growth target of 10% (currency neutral) is established.
Source: Press Release
