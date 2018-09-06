Wiley -8.2% as profits miss amid declines

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is off 7.1% and at a nine-month low after profits fell short in fiscal Q1 earnings amid overall declines in metrics.

On a non-GAAP basis, revenues, operating income and EPS all fell in constant currency terms as the company continued to make investments in growth initiatives and technology.

Performance was "consistent with our expectations," says CEO Brian Napack.

Revenues were near flat but fell 0.7% in constant currency; operating income rose on a GAAP basis to $36.1M

Revenue breakout: Journal Subscriptions, $166M (down 1%); Open Access, $10.9M (up 24%); Licensing, Reprints, Backfiles, and Other, $39.5M (up 3%); Total Journal Revenue, $216.4M (flat); Publishing Technology Services (Atypon), $8.6M (up 4%).

For the full year, it's guiding to revenues that will be flat in constant currency and EPS to decline in the mid-single digits from fiscal 2018's $3.43. Cash from operations is expected to decline in the high single digits.

It's forecasting low-single digit revenue growth in Research and Solutions, offset by a low-single digit decline in Publishing revenues.

