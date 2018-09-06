Donaldson +5% post Q4 results

Donaldson (DCI +5% ) reported Q4 net sale growth of 9.8% Y/Y to $724.7M. Sales by segments: Engine products $492.2M (+14% Y/Y) and Industrial products $232.5M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Sales increase Y/Y by Geography: US/CA +8.4%, EMEA +9.9%, APAC+13.1% and LATAM +7.6%.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 10 bps to 34.9%; operating margin improved by 45 bps to 14.7% and EBITDA margin improved by 10 bps to 17.7%.

Q4 Free cash flow of $81.4M, compare to $64.7 a year ago.

Company had Cash and cash equivalents of $204.7M as of July 31, 2018.

Donaldson repurchased 0.3M shares during the quarter for $14.3M.

FY19 Guidance: Sales growth between 6-10%; GAAP EPS of $2.29-2.43; Adj. EPS $1.36-2; Operating margin 14.1-14.5%; Interest expense ~$22M; Other income $12-16M; Tax rate 24.7-26.7% and Capex $130-150M.

