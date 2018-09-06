U.S. mortgage rates rise 2 basis points this week: Freddie Mac

30-year fixed rate mortgage averages 4.54% for the week ending Sept. 6, 2018, up from 4.52% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"Rates are now up three-quarters of a percentage point from last year and home prices–albeit at a slower pace–are still outrunning rising inflation and incomes,” says Freddie's chief economist, Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averaged 3.99% this week vs. 3.97% W/W.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.93%, up from 3.85% W/W.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS, MBSD

Previously: Mortgage rates fall for third straight week: Freddie (Aug. 23)