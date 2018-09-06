Lyft launches dockless scooters in Denver

Lyft (LYFT) announces that Denver will be its first US market for dockless electric scooters.

Electric scooters are an increasingly full market but Lyft thinks it can grow more rapidly than startup competitors because it can play nice with city officials.

Lyft has permits for both electric bikes and scooters in Denver but will offer scooters to start. Lyft will launch 350 scooters initially with 100 going to “opportunity zones, designated low-income areas underserved by public transit.

Scooters will be available from 6 AM to 8 PM every day and cost $1 to unlock then 15 cents each minute of use.

