Semi stocks slip after analysts question Micron

Semiconductor stocks are sliding after analyst doubts on Micron (MU -10.4% ) and KLA-Tencor (KLAC -9.5% ) presented at the Citi Global Technology Conference.

Baird removed Micron as a top idea and Morgan Stanley wrote a note saying memory markets are worsening into Q4 on inventory and pricing concerns. The firm says weaker DRAM demand is creating an inventory surplus and pressuring prices.

Other semi stocks that can move on the news: Applied Materials (AMAT -4.1% ), ASML (ASML -5.3% ), Ichor (ICHR -9% ), Lam Research (LRCX -6% ), Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT -6.9% ), Brooks Automation (BRKS -4.8% ), AXT (AXTI -2.6% ), Nanometrics (NANO -4.3% ), Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI -3.8% ), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS -4.4% ), Ambarella (AMBA +2% ), Universal Display (OLED -3.1% ), Synopsys (SNPS +0.1% ), and Teradyne (TER -3.4% ).

Related ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH

Previously: Baird removes Micron from top ideas, lowers target on NAND/DRAM pricing (Sept. 6)