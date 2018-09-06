NextEra Energy targets 65% reduction of carbon dioxide emissions rate

NextEra Energy (NEE +0.9% ) says it has established a target for the reduction of its carbon dioxide emissions rate, seeking to reduce the rate more than 65% by 2021.

NEE says it already has one of the lowest emissions profiles of any electric company in North America after already reducing its carbon dioxide emissions rate by 52% since 2001.

NEE says it achieved its lowest-ever emissions rates for carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide during 2017.

