FGL Holdings +2.8% after announcing exchange offer for warrants

FGL Holdings gains 2.8% after announcing plans to offer to exchange its outstanding warrants for a combination of stock and cash, in an effort to provide greater clarity on potential dilution of its shares.

If the offer is consummated, FGL Holdings' shareholders will be less likely to have their stakes' diluted as the result of warrants being exercised as warrants tendered in the exchange offer will be canceled.

The company offers to issue 0.11 of FGL Holdings' ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, and 98 cents in cash per warrant. As of Sept. 5, 2018, FGL had 70,883,334 outstanding warrants to purchase its ordinary shares.

Based on the Sept. 5 price of ordinary shares of $8.92, total value of the exchange consideration would have been $1.96 per warrant, representing about 35% premium over the Sept. 5 price of warrants at $1.45.

FGL directors and sponsor group Blackstone, who collectively hold about 36.5% of the outstanding warrants, have confirmed their intent to tender all of the warrants they hold.

