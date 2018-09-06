Alimentation Couche-Tard up 3.9% post Q1 results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF +3.9% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 27.7% Y/Y to $3.6B.

Total merchandise and service revenues of $3.5B (+27.6% Y/Y), Same-store merchandise revenues increased by 4.2% in the U.S., 7.3% in Europe and by 6.6% in Canada.

Merchandise and service gross margin increased 20 bps in the U.S. to 33.5%, increased 30 bps in Europe at 42.4% and, in Canada, it declined 50 bps to 34.5%.

Total road transportation fuel volumes grew by 31.9%; Same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.6% in the U.S. while declined by 0.1% in Europe & 3.3% in Canada.

Current annual synergies run rate related to the CST integration reached ~$189M.

Adjusted leverage ratio improved to 2.86:1.

Road transportation fuel gross margin increased by US 1.95¢ per gallon in the U.S. to US 22.70¢ per gallon, by US 0.24¢ per litre in Europe, to US 9.21¢ per litre and by CA 0.69¢ per litre in Canada, to CA 8.91¢ per litre.

Return on equity and return on capital employed at 24.8% and 12.3%, respectively.

Previously: Alimentation Couche-Tard reports Q1 results (Sept. 5)