Cloudera, MongoDB earnings pull up application software peers

Application software stocks get a boost from yesterday’s earnings reports from Cloudera (CLDR +21.4%) and MongoDB (MDB +6%). Dell (DVMT) reported this morning and gave a lift to SecureWorks (SCWX +1.4%), which has Dell as its majority owner.
Other industry gainers: Avalara (AVLR +2%), Mitek Systems (MITK +2.8%), Box (BOX +2.7%), HubSpot (HUBS +3%), ForeScout (FSCT +2.8%), Domo (DOMO +2.2%), Progress Software (PRGS +1.2%), Workday (WDAY +1.2%).
Previously: MongoDB -5.7% after Q2 beats with mixed FY guidance (Sept. 5)
Previously: Cloudera +10% on Q2 subscription strength, upside guidance (Sept. 5)
Previously: Dell reports Q2 segment growths, raises FY guidance (Sept. 6)
Previously: Canaccord Genuity raises Hubspot to 15% upside (Sept. 6)
