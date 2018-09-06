Cloudera, MongoDB earnings pull up application software peers

Application software stocks get a boost from yesterday’s earnings reports from Cloudera (CLDR +21.4% ) and MongoDB (MDB +6% ). Dell (DVMT) reported this morning and gave a lift to SecureWorks (SCWX +1.4% ), which has Dell as its majority owner.

Other industry gainers: Avalara (AVLR +2% ), Mitek Systems (MITK +2.8% ), Box (BOX +2.7% ), HubSpot (HUBS +3% ), ForeScout (FSCT +2.8% ), Domo (DOMO +2.2% ), Progress Software (PRGS +1.2% ), Workday (WDAY +1.2% ).

