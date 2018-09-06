Vintage Stock posts August sales gains, Labor Day boost

Live Ventures (LIVE +0.5%) is pointing to a sales boost at its Vintage Stock used-media retail subsidiary.
Overall sales at Vintage Stock were up 6.1% Y/Y in August, with same-store sales up 4.8%, the company notes. (One of the Labor Day holiday sales days was included in the 2018 figure.)
Comparing the four-day Labor Day sales periods, sales were up 14.1% and same-store sales up 11.9% Y/Y.
Gains were paced by a 16% increase in movies, and foot traffic in stores overall rose thanks to Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2.
