Cnooc, Uganda's national oil firm sign oil exploration deal

Uganda's national oil company signs a memorandum of understanding with China's Cnooc (CEO +1.7% ) to jointly conduct oil exploration and development of oil fields in the country's oil belt in the Albertine Graben.

Cnooc already operates in Uganda, jointly owning fields with Total (NYSE:TOT) and Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY).

Uganda is expected to start crude production in 2021 in the Albertine rift basin near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo, where reserves estimated at 6.5B barrels were discovered more than a decade ago.