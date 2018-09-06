Asta Funding surges after continued listing plan accepted by Nasdaq

Thinly traded Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) jumps 11% after Nasdaq accepts the company's plan for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Nasdaq's hearing panel allowed to continue the listing of Asta's common stock while the company works to file all restated and delayed periodic reports due to be filed with the SEC.

On or before Nov. 30, 2018, Asta must be current with all SEC periodic public filings, which include each Form 10-Q for periods ending Dec. 31, 2017, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

Asta Funding says it's doing everything within its control to file the required SEC reports as soon as practicable, but there's no assurance that it will be able to meet the panel's deadline.

