More on Mitcham Industries Q2 results

Mitcham Industries (MIND -1% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 23% Y/Y to $8.4M, driven mainly by delays in marine technology products sales.

Marine technology products sales decreased 38% Y/Y to $6M, due to a decline in Seamap sales.

Klein sales increased 59% Y/Y.

Q2 sales consisted of ~$3.8M of Seamap, $1.6M from Klein and $0.8M by SAP.

Gross margin increased 600 bp s to 44%.

Adj. EBITDA loss was ~$1.1M compared to a loss of ~$0.26M in the same period last year.

Capital structure remains strong, with no debt on balance sheet and ample liquidity.

Cash and equivalents of $6.9M.

