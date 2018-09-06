More on Mitcham Industries Q2 results

Mitcham Industries (MIND -1%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 23% Y/Y to $8.4M, driven mainly by delays in marine technology products sales.
Marine technology products sales decreased 38% Y/Y to $6M, due to a decline in Seamap sales.
Klein sales increased 59% Y/Y.
Q2 sales consisted of ~$3.8M of Seamap, $1.6M from Klein and $0.8M by SAP.
Gross margin increased 600 bps to 44%.
Adj. EBITDA loss was ~$1.1M compared to a loss of ~$0.26M in the same period last year.
Capital structure remains strong, with no debt on balance sheet and ample liquidity.
Cash and equivalents of $6.9M.
Previously: Mitcham beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Sept. 5)
Now read: AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Presents At Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference - Slideshow »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox