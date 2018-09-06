Guidewire, Verint, and SS&C pull up peers

The earnings reports of Verint Systems (VRNT +7.7%) and Guidewire Software (GWRE +3.2%) join SS&C’s (SSNC +0.5%) confirmed acquisition of Intralinks in pulling up some of their business software peers.
On the move up: Q2 Holdings (QTWO +2.3%), EVO Payments (EVOP +1.6%), NetScout (NTCT +1.6%), Fair Isaac (FICO +1.4%), CyberArk (CYBR +1.4%), Pegasystems (PEGA +0.4%).
