Guidewire, Verint, and SS&C pull up peers

The earnings reports of Verint Systems (VRNT +7.7% ) and Guidewire Software (GWRE +3.2% ) join SS&C’s (SSNC +0.5% ) confirmed acquisition of Intralinks in pulling up some of their business software peers.

On the move up: Q2 Holdings (QTWO +2.3% ), EVO Payments (EVOP +1.6% ), NetScout (NTCT +1.6% ), Fair Isaac (FICO +1.4% ), CyberArk (CYBR +1.4% ), Pegasystems (PEGA +0.4% ).

Software ETFs: IGV, PSJ, XSW

Previously: SS&C to acquire Intralinks (Sept. 6)

Previously: Verint Systems +11% on Q2 beats, raised FY guidance (Sept. 5)

Previously: Guidewire Software -7% on downside FY guidance (Sept. 5)

Previously: DocuSign earnings puts pressure on business software peers (Sept. 6)