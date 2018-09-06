Report: CBS directors seek autonomy amid Moonves exit talks

As part of reported negotiations for the exit of CBS CEO Les Moonves, company directors are asking for assurances of autonomy from controlling shareholder National Amusements, the WSJ reports.

The boardmembers want the Redstone family to amend its trust to give CBS assurances that it could pursue deals without Shari Redstone standing in the way, according to the report. (The trust limits the ability of CBS and Viacom (VIA +0.5% , VIAB +0.1% ) to be sold to a large buyer after the death of 95-year-old Sumner Redstone.)