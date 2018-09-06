Boeing confident of year-end 737 recovery but two analysts express doubt

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity and J.P. Morgan are unconvinced by Boeing's (BA +1.4% ) attempts at yesterday's investors day to assure that a recovery plan will result in a full complement of 737 deliveries by the end of this year.

Canaccord’s Kenneth Herbert gives Boeing a 50-50 chance of meeting its recovery target by year-end 2018, as the company sees another light quarter of deliveries for the 737 while continuing to say that it expects to hit its full-year target with a “strong” Q4.

Following reports that unfinished 737s are piling up at Boeing factories, Herbert estimates 115 parked 737s compared to a more normal level of ~50.

J.P. Morgan's Seth Seifman says Boeing's 737 problems are “real and not yet resolved" and that the company underestimated the magnitude of the problem early this year.

Seifman also cites Boeing’s confidence that it will successfully execute the 737 recovery plan and deliver all aircraft per guidance by year-end.