Maryland AG charges Insys Therapeutics with violating Consumer Protection Act; shares down 7%

The Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General for the state of Maryland has charged INSYS Therapeutics (INSY -6.8% ) with multiple violations of the Consumer Protection Act related to its marketing practices for opioid pain med Subsys (fentanyl).

Specifically, the CPD accuses the company, and certain local healthcare providers, of targeting off-label non-cancer uses, including chronic pain syndrome, knee pain, back pain and migraines. It also accuses it of masking large prescription-stoking kickbacks to certain doctors via its Speaker Program.

This is yet another lawsuit dogging the company amidst the U.S. opioid crisis.

Previously: INSYS to settle DOJ investigation for $150M (Aug. 8)

Previously: Minnesota sues Insys over drug marketing (May 31)