PG&E upgraded to Buy at Argus after California legislative win

PG&E (PCG -3.6% ) is lower despite receiving an upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $54 price target at Argus, where analyst Jacob Kilstein says the company's recent California legislative victory will reduce its liability for last year's wildfire as its earnings outlook improves.

Kilstein expects PG&E will announce a timeline regarding its dividend reinstatement after being forced to suspend its quarterly payout on concerns about its potential wildfire damage responsibility estimated as high as $12B.

The analyst also raised his FY 2018 EPS outlook to $3.82 from $3.72 while noting that PG&E's valuation of 12.3x his expected 2018 earnings is well below the industry average of 18.1x.