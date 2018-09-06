IBM used NYPD surveillance footage for video analytics software

IBM (IBM -0.4% ) partnered with the New York Police Department to use the agency’s civilian video surveillance program to build out its video analytics software.

The program allows users to search for images of people based on hair color, facial hair, or skin tone.

IBM has since started selling the software to the likes of university campuses and law enforcement officials.

Read the full report at The Intercept.

