Sony launches new lines of TVs, projectors at expo

Sony (SNE +1% ) is taking advantage of the CEDIA Expo to roll out a new wave of products, including big-screen 4K HDR televisions, projectors, audio receivers and IMAX-compliant displays.

In projectors, the company launched three new home models including a premium entry with an All Range Crisp Focus lens (along with entry-level and mid-tier options, all of which have "4K Motionflow" tech).