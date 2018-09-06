Sony launches new lines of TVs, projectors at expo

Sony (SNE +1%) is taking advantage of the CEDIA Expo to roll out a new wave of products, including big-screen 4K HDR televisions, projectors, audio receivers and IMAX-compliant displays.
In projectors, the company launched three new home models including a premium entry with an All Range Crisp Focus lens (along with entry-level and mid-tier options, all of which have "4K Motionflow" tech).
Meanwhile a new lineup of TVs and projectors complies with the IMAX Enhanced standard (developed by IMAX (IMAX +1.3%) and DTS), including new MASTER series OLED and LED televisions among others, and a range of 4K projectors.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox