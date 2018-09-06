Livongo adds Abbott's FreeStyle Libre Pro for diabetes members

Privately held consumer digital health outfit Livongo Health will add Abbott's (ABT -0.6% ) FreeStyle Libre Pro System to its offering for diabetes members, representing what it says is the first comprehensive approach to driving behavioral change in this population.

The FreeStyle Libre Pro will provide members with continuous blood sugar levels as well as patterns and trends within these levels. Members can also request that the data be shared with their doctors. The device will complement Livongo's services which aim to change the behavior of diabetics (e.g., diet and exercise) through the use of consumer health technology, personalized recommendations and real-time support at the point of health impact.