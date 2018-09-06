U.S. dollar weakens against yen after U.S. charges North Korean hackers

The U.S. dollar fell 0.7% against the Japanese yen, after a U.S. official said the said the U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers for the 2017 global WannaCry ransomware attack and the 2014 cyber attack on Sony Corp.

Further, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. will hold North Korea responsible for its cyber attacks and other "destabilizing activities."

The yen traded at about 110.7 per U.S. dollar at midday ET, compared with about 111.5 yens per dollar about 12 hours earlier.

Yen-based ETFs: FXY, YCS, JYN, YCL, DJPY, UJPY

U.S. dollar-based ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU