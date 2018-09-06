Enterprise Products sees Galveston oil export terminal permitting by 2020

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -1.7% ) says it expects it to take as many as 24 months to receive permit approvals for its proposed offshore oil export terminal near Galveston, Tex., it announced in July.

The terminal would be located ~80 miles offshore and able to load 85K bbl/hour of oil, or more than 2M bbl/day, according to a presentation given at the Barclays energy conference yesterday.

The terminal would be able to fill VLCCs, some of the world's largest crude oil tankers with a capacity of 2M barrels and so large that they can only be partially filled in Texas ports.