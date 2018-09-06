CEL-SCI up 26% on NIH selection of arthritis vaccine for commercialization accelerator program

Nano cap CEL-SCI (CVM +26.3% ) is up on more than a 5x surge in volume on the heels of its announcement that NIH has selected its LEAPS rheumatoid vaccine candidate for inclusion in its Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer Commercialization Accelerator Program.

As a Phase II awardee, NIH has selected LEAPS for its Commercialization Transition Track which provides for technical assistance to selected companies to move NIH-funded technologies towards the marketplace.

CEL-SCI applied for the program as part of its $1.5M Phase II SBIR/STTR NIH grant to develop the vaccine.