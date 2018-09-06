Zillow slips more than 7% as Keller Williams crashes mobile space

A steady decline today has brought Zillow shares to seven-month lows (Z -7.4%, ZG -7.8%) today after real-estate firm Keller Williams made its mobile move with an acquisition of the SmarterAgent platform.
Tech-focused real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is 1.2% lower today as well.
Keller Williams' deal is one of a string in recent months, and it points to a new approach ahead. “We’re going to be launching our new consumer strategy in the first quarter of next year and mobile will obviously be a big piece of that,” says KW Chief Innovation Officer Josh Team.
Keller Williams is now the biggest client of SmarterAgent, which serves more than 300 other brokerages.
