NYSE suspends trading in Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration (GST -11.2% ) says it the NYSE has suspended trading of its common stock due to its abnormally low trading price.

GST was told on Aug. 29 by the NYSE that it was not in compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards because the company's common stock had been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time.

GST, which expects to trade on the over-the-counter market during the NYSE suspension, says it is reviewing whether it will appeal the exchange's delisting determination pending any potential proposals rom third parties for strategic alternatives.