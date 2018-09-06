BofAML: Apple iPhone prices will be higher than Street expects

Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks Apple’s (AAPL -1.9% ) new iPhones will be priced higher than Wall Street estimates.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan expects the new line of phones to start at $799 for the larger-screen LCD model. The OLED screen X upgrades will start at $999 (the same as the iPhone X) for the iPhone XS and $1,049 for the iPhone XS Plus.

Last quarter, Apple reported selling 41.3M iPhones, which was flat on the year, but the average selling price went up to $724 likely due to stronger iPhone X sales.

Mohan expects the new lineup to drive the “blended” iPhone ASP to $815 for FY19.

Apple’s fall launch event is scheduled for September 12.

