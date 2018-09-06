Chevron, ConocoPhillips each -3% after BAML downgrades

Chevron (CVX -3% ) and ConocoPhillips (COP -3% ) are sharply lower after BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy.

CVX "will continue to benefit from any continued strength in oil prices, but given emerging uncertainties around spending and PSC [production sharing contract] renewals... a more selective sector view that acknowledges the tailwind from the commodity as largely played out," writes BAML analyst Doug Leggate.

Multiple "key production sharing contracts" for CVX expire during 2021-23 and are up for renewal, and Leggate notes bidding for CVX's natural gas contracts in Thailand are especially competitive and represent 8% of the company's production.