KLA-Tencor lowers 2H18 shipment expectations

KLA-Tencor (KLAC -10% ) helped pull chip stocks down today after this morning’s presentation at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference.

Key quote from CFO Bren Higgens: “We thought that December quarter would snap back pretty strongly, when we look at it today … feels like it will be up a little less than what we thought. We see September is still in a drought.”

KLA-Tencor now expects 2H18 shipments to be flat to down a few single digits. Prior guidance put shipments at the mid-single digits growth.

Micron (MU -8.7% ) CFO David Zinsner, presenting at the same conference: NAND pricing did decline in the third quarter.”

