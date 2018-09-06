Evercore ISI defends Wells Fargo, saying DoJ issue isn't new

Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari defends Wells Fargo (WFC -1.5% ), saying the issue that the Department of Justice is investigating isn't new and that the bank is taking corrective actions and increasing employee training on the matter.

The probe appears to be related to employees at the bank's wholesale unit improperly altering or adding information about customers to its required "know-your-customer" documents.

Pancari rates Wells Fargo outperform with a price target of $63.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

Previously: Wells Fargo slips after report of wholesale banking unit probe (Sept. 6)