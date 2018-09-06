Pretium Resources -10% as firm slams stock, says mining results distorted

Pretium Resources (PVG -9.7% ) plunges following a negative report from Viceroy Research, which says the company's "mining results have been distorted and the equity likely worthless as the overindebted company bleeds cash over the next 12 months."

Viceroy says the entire investment thesis for PVG rests on the validity of the 2013 bulk sample program, which it believes was manipulated "through an overreliance on samples taken from the Cleopatra vein, thereby artificially inflating Pretium’s grades and reserve projections for the Brucejack Mine."

The firm says the implications of its findings on grade, tonnage and life of mine are "damning and lead us to believe that Pretium’s equity is highly likely to be worthless in its current state, and its credit significantly impaired."