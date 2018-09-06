Potential factors in Macau sell-off

Investors puzzling over the weak performance of Macau stocks have a few items to consider.
Asia-based analysts are reporting that some leading indicators on business activity are pointing below expectations.
The Macau health bureau also issued a high alert related to dengue fever after several cases were in areas bordering the region.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that the People’s Bank of China and Macau’s monetary authority signed a memorandum earlier this week to strengthen coordination in financial policies and regulation.
Adding it all up has lead to a down day for the sector and perhaps a buying opportunity for investors with the long view.
Sector watch: Wynn Resorts (WYNN -8.8%), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -8%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -2.8%) and MGM Resorts (MGM -1.9%).
