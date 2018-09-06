Spotify's direct deals press record-label nerves

Major music labels are edgy over a new initiative from Spotify (SPOT -1.4% ) that might chip away at control over the star system, The New York Times reports.

The streaming-music firm has quietly struck direct licensing deals over the past year with independent artists who are bypassing the big three music conglomerates: Universal Music Group (VIVHY -0.9% ), Sony (SNE +1.4% ) and Warner Music Group. The arrangements aren't exclusive, and have a bigger financial cut as well as allowing artists to retain ownership of the recordings, a critical differentiator.

The deals are small -- for now, the giants worry. Such deals could be a foot in the door to reshape the music industry.

Spotify's contracts with the big labels forbid it from turning into a record company, but “Licensing content does not make us a label, nor do we have any interest in becoming a label,” says CEO Daniel Ek.