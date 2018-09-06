Southwestern -6% as BMO says shale sale requires larger cash flow outspend

Southwestern Energy (SWN -6%) sinks after BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $7 price target following this week's announced sale of the company's Fayetteville Shale operation.
BMO analyst Dan McSpirit notes the sale leaves SWN as a pure play Appalachian Basin producer with a more capital-intensive business in the immediate term requiring a larger cash flow outspend and points to the still-challenging operating environment for gas producers and BMO's "less than bullish" view on the commodity.
“We believe this cash flow-outspending outcome is consistent with the $600M in proceeds from the sale that's been set aside to supplement cash flow to develop the remaining Appalachian Basin asset,” the analyst writes.
