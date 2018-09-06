Cboe reports August options total contract volume falls 3.2% Y/Y

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -0.4% ) reports August trading volume:

Options total volume fell 3.2% to 156.7M contracts Y/Y: total average daily volume of 6.8M vs. 7.0M.

Futures total volume decline 36% to 5.8M contracts Y/Y; total ADV 253,000 vs. 399,000.

U.S. equities total volume fell 5.8% to 25.0B shares Y/Y; total ADV 1.1B vs. 1.2B.

European equities total notional volume rose 11% to EUR205.6M Y/Y; total average daily notional volume EUR 8.9M vs EUR8.0M.

Global FX total notional volume rose 29% to $802B Y/Y; total ADNV $34.9B vs. $27.1B.

