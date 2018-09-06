Broadwind Energy cuts Q3 sales outlook on steel delays, prices
Sep. 06, 2018 3:51 PM ETBroadwind, Inc. (BWEN)BWENBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Boradwind Energy (BWEN -3.7%) slumps to within a penny of its 52-week low after lowering its Q3 sales guidance by $3M-$4M to $31M-$32M, citing slower tower production rates triggered partially by delays in steel shipments used for fabrication.
- "The volatile steel supply situation has been extremely challenging for us," says BWEN President and CEO Stephanie Kushner. "Although tower orders are firming up for the next several quarters, lead times for domestic steel have lengthened despite sharply higher prices, due to the uncertainty regarding available steel imports."
- BWEN has posted an H1 net loss from continuing operations of $10.9M compared with profits of $5.8M in 2017, with most of the decline attributed to low capacity utilization at its tower plants.