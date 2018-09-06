Bloomberg: SoftBank seeking loans from mobile IPO underwriters

Bloomberg sources say SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) is asking Wall Street banks for loans ahead of its mobile unit IPO, which could be the biggest public offering in history.

SoftBank has told potential underwriters wanting a wireless IPO role that they should offer loans to other parts of the parent company.

SoftBank has discussed options including company stakes as collateral. Firms offering the loans are likelier to get a spot in the IPO.

SoftBank spokesman Takeaki Nukii: “There is no truth to this.”

Previously: SoftBank weighs largest IPO ever (Aug. 7)