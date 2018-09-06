Zealand Pharma shares halted pending news
- Nasdaq has suspended trading in Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) pending the release of news.
- Update: The company has agreed to sell future royalty streams and $85M in potential milestones for Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua and Lyxumia/Adlyxin to Royalty Pharma for $205M. It will be debt-free after redeeming the outstanding royalty bond of $24.7M.
- It will remain eligible to receive up to $15M from Sanofi, expected in 2020.
- Management will host a conference call tomorrow, September 7, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the transaction.
- Shares will resume trading at 4:35 pm ET.