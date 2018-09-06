Zealand Pharma shares halted pending news

Sep. 06, 2018 4:06 PM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)ZEALBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Nasdaq has suspended trading in Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) pending the release of news.
  • Update: The company has agreed to sell future royalty streams and $85M in potential milestones for Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua and Lyxumia/Adlyxin to Royalty Pharma for $205M. It will be debt-free after redeeming the outstanding royalty bond of $24.7M.
  • It will remain eligible to receive up to $15M from Sanofi, expected in 2020.
  • Management will host a conference call tomorrow, September 7, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the transaction.
  • Shares will resume trading at 4:35 pm ET.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.