Five Below +6% after strong Q2

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reports total sales were up 25% in Q2 and comparable sales tracked 3% higher.

Operating income increased by 41.1% Y/Y to $55.1M.

Looking ahead, Five Below expects Q3 sales of $301M to $304M vs. $303M consensus off a gain of 50 stores and a 3-4% comp. Net income is anticipated to be in the range of $9.7M to $10.7M.

"We believe we are well positioned to continue to execute in the second half," says CEO Joel Anderson.

Shares of Five Below are up 6.02% in AH trading.

