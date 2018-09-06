Chesapeake Energy, landowners near $6.95M settlement of lawsuit

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -5.8% ) A proposed $6.95M settlement filed in an Oklahoma court would end a lawsuit alleging Chesapeake Energy (CHK -5.8% ) and its co-founders conspired to rig bids on leases for land to explore for oil and natural gas.

The proposal calls for thousands of landowners in Oklahoma and Kansas to share in the settlement proceeds and comes after two mediation sessions conducted earlier this year by a retired federal judge in Oklahoma City.

The lawsuit alleged co-founders Aubrey McClendon, who died in a 2016 auto accident, and Tom Ward, who left CHK in 2006 and later started Sandridge Energy, conspired during 2007-12 for the two companies to not bid against each other in order to suppress prices for leases and royalties.