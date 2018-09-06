Schwab Advisor Services pushes further into digital

In combination with its Digital Account Open introduction, Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) Schwab Advisor Services is expanding its integration with Orion Advisor Services, which will allow advisors to open new accounts digitally and allow clients to review, edit, and approve account applications.

"The rollout of Digital Account Open and the deeper integration with Orion is the latest example of our ongoing efforts to digitize the Schwab custody platform so that it is a secure, efficient, and simple user experience for advisors and their clients," says Andrew Salesky, senior vice president and head of digital advisor solutions at Charles Schwab.

The Digital Account Open tool--already incorporated in the Schwab Institutional Intelligent Portfolios platform–replaces paper forms with digital experiences for account opening and ancillary transactions, which creates efficiencies for advisors and their end clients, the company says.

SCHW +0.1% in after-hours trading.

