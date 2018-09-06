Finisar +7.5% after Q1 beat, healthy profit guidance

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) has jumped 7.5% postmarket after topping non-GAAP profit expectations in fiscal Q1 earnings despite a Y/Y revenue decline, and with strong profit guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues did rise sequentially, to $317.3M (mainly driven by strength in wavelength selective switches) and gross margin improved over the same period due to a favorable mix.

Non-GAAP gross margin rose to 27.5% from last quarter's 24.7%, and operating margin climbed to 5.9% over the same period from 1.5%.

Expense levels came down faster than expected, CEO Michael Hurlston says, with a faster focus on product development efforts.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $315M-$335M (vs. $333.1M consensus), non-GAAP gross margin of 28%, operating margin of 7-8%, and EPS of $0.19-$0.25 (above consensus for $0.18).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

