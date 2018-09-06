Trump hints that Japan may be next in line for a trade fight: WSJ

President Trump, in a phone call with a Wall Street Journal editor, hinted that Japan may the next in line for a trade fight.

During the call, Trump said he has a good relationship with Japan's leadership, but added, "that will end as soon as I tell them how much they have to pay."

The Japanese yen is down 0.7% Thursday, trading at 110.7 yen per U.S. dollar.

