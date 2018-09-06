Marvell +1.2% on first earnings since Cavium acquisition

Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) gains 1.2% aftermarket on Q2 earnings, the first report since the Cavium buy. Q3 guidance has revenue of $825M to $865M and EPS of $0.30 to $0.34.

Marvell completed its acquisition of Cavium about four weeks before the end of Q2 and the results include Cavium’s from the acquisition date.

Key metrics (combined, non-GAAP): Net revenue, $665.3M; gross margin, 63.7%; net income, $16@M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:45 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

