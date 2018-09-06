Broadcom +3.5% as revenues, profits grow again

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has gained 3.5% in the after-hours session following a solid profit beat in its Q3 earnings where revenues grew by double digits Y/Y and ticked up sequentially.

Gross margin rose again, to 67.3% (vs. last year's 63.3% and last quarter's 66.6%).

Operating income rose to $2.54B from a year-ago $2.06B, and net income from continuing operations hit $2.257B, up from last year's $1.87B and last quarter's $2.24B.

Free cash flow hit $2.127B for the quarter.

"Datacenter demand is driving strong growth in more than 50 percent of our consolidated revenue," says CEO Hock Tan. "Through the strength of our franchise business model, we delivered another quarter of sustained revenues and strong free cash flows."

Revenue by segment: Wired infrastructure, $2.3B (up 4%); Wireless communications, $1.288B (flat); Enterprise storage, $1.253B (up 70%); Industrial and other, $225M (down 5%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $5.325B-$5.475B (vs. consensus of $5.36B), gross margin of 66-68%, and operating expenses of $874M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release