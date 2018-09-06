Medical Properties Trust realizes $100M gain from North Cypress sale

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) completes the sale of North Cypress Medical Center near Houston, TX, to Hospital Corporation of America for $148M.

The deal results in a $100M gain for Medical Properties Trust and an unlevered internal rate of return of more than 17% since completion of development in 2007.

MPW sees using the proceeds for additional investments in U.S. hospital real estate and for other corporate purposes.

MPW +0.2% in after-hours trading.

