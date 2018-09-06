Palo Alto Networks +3.5% on Q4 beats and upside Q1 guide

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) gains 3.5% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with 29% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q1 guidance has revenue of $625M to $635M (consensus: $620.09M) and EPS of $1.04 to $1.06 (consensus: $1.04).

Revenue breakdown: Product, $267.6M (consensus: $247.9M); Services, $390.5M (consensus: $386.2M).

Key metrics: cash from operations, $252.5M (FS: $239.6M); ending deferred revenue, $2.36B (+33% Y/Y; FS: $2.35B); billings, $868.1M (+29% Y/Y; consensus: $825.9M).

Earnings call started at 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

