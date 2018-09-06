Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, InfoWars

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) says it has made suspensions of Alex Jones and his conspiracy-theory site InfoWars permanent.

The ban applies to Twitter and its video-sharing arm Periscope.

"We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations," the company says in a tweet.

"As we continue to increase transparency around our rules and enforcement actions, we wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case," Twitter continues. "We do not typically comment on enforcement actions we take against individual accounts, for their privacy."